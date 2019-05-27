Man alleged to have repeatedly punched woman in face at address in Dundee

Jason Kirk, of Carlochie Place, is to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of attacking his partner.

It is alleged that between January 1 and July 31 2017, at an address on Hoylake Place, he repeatedly slapped the woman on the head, knocking her to the ground, before repeatedly kicking her on the body.

The 38-year-old is further accused of repeatedly punching the woman, smashing her phone, preventing her from calling the police, seizing her throat and choking her during the same time period.

After pleading not guilty, Kirk had a trial fixed for August 22 by Sheriff George Way with an intermediate diet on August 8.