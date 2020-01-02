Dundee man charged with being homophobic and racist before striking woman with a bin

A man has appeared in court charged with making homophobic and racist remarks before striking a woman with a bin.
Robbie Lynch, 20, allegedly committed the offences at a property on Glenconnor Drive on December 29.
Prosecutors firstly allege that he shouted, swore, acted aggressively and directed homophobic and racist remarks towards a woman and a man respectively.
Thereafter, Lynch allegedly punched and threw a mobile phone, causing it to smash.
Lynch, of Dallfield Court, also denies assaulting a second woman by throwing a bin at her which struck her.
A final charge states that he punched the first woman on the body before seizing and twisting her arms.
Lynch pleaded not guilty to all charges and had a trial fixed for April before being granted bail.