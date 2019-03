A man will stand trial over allegations he assaulted his partner and police officers.

Darren Ogilvie, of Balunie Drive, denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner toward the woman on St Mungo Terrace on December 31.

Ogilvie allegedly placed his arm across her neck and used bodily force to pin her to a wall. The 35-year-old also allegedly struggled with police to avoid being handcuffed. He will stand trial on April 16.