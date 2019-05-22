Man airlifted to hospital after plunging into Montrose harbour

Inquiries are ongoing after a man plunged into Montrose harbour and was airlifted to hospital.

The fisherman had to be plucked from the water after falling overboard from a trawler on Sunday at around 7.25pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with Montrose RNLI, a coastguard rescue team, paramedics and a search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick all involved in the tricky operation.

On Monday the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed it is looking into the circumstances. The government agency has so far stopped short of launching an official investigation.

The man is said to have fallen from a trawler berthed at the harbour.

His injuries are not yet known.