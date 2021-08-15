Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling at The Hermitage near Dunkeld

By Amie Flett
August 15, 2021, 1:12 pm
Emergency crews were deployed to a man who had fallen at the Hermitage, near Dunkeld.
A man has been airlifted to hospital after after falling at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Perthshire beauty spot shortly after 2.30pm yesterday.

Police, two fire and rescue appliances and the ambulance service all went to the scene.

Tayside mountain rescue also attended to help rescue the man.

No details on the man’s condition have been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Around 2.35pm police received a report a man had fallen at The Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been airlifted to hospital. No further police action was taken.”