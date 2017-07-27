A man has been airlifted to hospital after an incident off the coast near Dundee.

The casualty was on a boat arriving at the city’s harbour when he took unwell.

The Coastguard said this morning that the man was aboard a cargo vessel approaching the City of Discovery when he became ill with an undisclosed medical issue.

A rescue helicopter was deployed and he was flown to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We received the initial call this morning at around 7.30am. The aircraft arrived at 8.30am, with the casualty winched to safety, arriving at hospital around five minutes later.

“The aircraft used was the Rescue Bond One from Aberdeen, to take the casualty to Ninewells Hospital. He was airlifted from the cargo vessel the Sea Kestrel.”

The nature of the man’s illness, and his current medical condition, are unknown at this time.