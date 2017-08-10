A man has admitted trying to break into cars in Dundee.

Jamie Grant, 23, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, committed the offences in Nelson Street on August 4.

First, he attempted to open the boot of a Fiat 500 by trying to force the lock with intent to steal.

Grant then tried to open the doors of a secure Audi TT with intent to steal.

He further admitted stealing items from a property including a dish towel, a mug and a quantity of petrol.

The offences were committed while Grant was on bail.

Sentence was deferred until August 15.