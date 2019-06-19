Man admits to killing his 10-year-old son in Coupar Angus

A man has admitted killing his 10-year-old son and attempting to murder another child in an attempt at sparing them from an unspecified “mortal danger”.

Karl Morris, also known as Andrew Morris, admitted killing his son Kane at an address in Coupar Angus in November last year.

Morris, who is currently held at the Carstairs state hospital near Glasgow, had faced a charge of murder but a plea to a reduced charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility was accepted by the Crown.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to murder an eight-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, permanently disfiguring her, and to a third charge of possessing cannabis, at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Prosecutors narrated how Morris had barricaded the front door of a flat in Union Street early on November 11 last year and stabbed his victims before stabbing himself and jumping from the third floor window onto a car below in an apparent attempt to end his life.

Judge Lord Mulholland deferred sentence to August 12 to allow for the preparation of psychiatric and criminal justice reports.