Bail for man who collided with vehicle in Dundee while over drink-drive limit

A drink-driver has admitted crashing into another car after getting behind the wheel while under the influence at the weekend.

Steven Cameron, 26, admitting speeding while driving along Fintry Road on January 25, which led to him veering over onto the wrong side of the road and colliding with another vehicle.

The collision caused damage to both Cameron’s vehicle and an oncoming car, which was being driven by Craig Bennie.

Cameron, of Uist Terrace, also admitted he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision when he appeared before Sheriff Lorna Drummond at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday.

When breathalysed by police, Cameron tested 35mic of alcohol in 100 mls of breath – exceeding the legal limit of 22 mics.

Defence agent Carolyn Leckie urged to court to grant her client bail despite having previous convictions relating to driving offences – which included colliding with a police vehicle along Forfar Road last year.

Ms Leckie explained: “He has three children aged seven, five and four, who are currently in the care of their grandparents.

“He does pay towards the upkeep of his children and he is the main carer of them.

“If he is put into custody, this will effect the children.”

Ms Leckie also pointed to Cameron’s health struggles, adding: “He has, in the past, had mental health difficulties and has spent time in Carseview, but has been doing better recently.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond highlighted Cameron’s previous convictions, indicating that that they were a matter of serious concern to the court but agreed to allow Cameron out until his sentencing date.

She said: “Bail is opposed by the Crown in this matter give the previous road traffic offences.

“On balance however, I will grant you bail this time around but you must ensure that you behave.”

Sheriff Drummond deferred sentencing until later this year to give him the opportunity to be of good behaviour.