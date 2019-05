Peter Leith, of Burnside Gardens, had sentence deferred for threatening police officers with a knife.

The 53-year-old previously pleaded guilty from custody to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the same street on April 22 by brandishing a knife at police officers and behaving in an aggressive manner.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on Leith until next month for a restriction of liberty order assessment.