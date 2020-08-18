Man admits telling ex-partner he would put a ‘knife through her’

A jealous ex-boyfriend threatened to “put a knife through” a woman because she was at a hotel with another man.

Dylan Stirling bombarded his former partner with calls and abusive messages over a period of several hours between August 14-15 as well as contacting her grandmother in the early hours of the morning.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Stirling, 20, was “confused” and “emotional” after hearing she was staying with another man at the Sleeperz Hotel on South Union Street.

The woman had not looked at her phone for a period of time but just before 10.20pm on the night in question, she noticed that she had 118 missed calls from Stirling.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta said: “There were messages that contained threats of violence, demanding to reply and to meet her.

“She did eventually answer her phone and he ranted on at her, saying ‘you’re dead, I’ll put a knife through you.’”

It was later established that Stirling, of the Dundee Survival Group, Foundry Lane, had contacted her grandmother in a bid to speak with his ex-partner.

Stirling appeared from custody to plead guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused the woman fear and alarm by repeatedly and excessively contacting her, shouting, swearing, threatening violence, repeatedly demanding that she answer and demand to meet her.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting and attempting to contact the woman.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay told Sheriff George Way that Stirling was suffering with “significant” mental health issues.

Mr Finlay said that the woman had recently made efforts to have the bail conditions removed.

“This young man’s mental health difficulties are real,” he told the court.

Sheriff Way deferred sentence until September for reports to be obtained and released Sterling on bail.