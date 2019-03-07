Man admits struggling violently with police just hours after release from prison

Sentence was deferred on a man who struggled violently with police just hours after being released from prison.

Stephen McTaggart, of Hilltown Court, appeared from custody to admit pulling his hands away and kicking out at PCs Andrew Masterton, Graeme Hunter and Alexandra Morrison on Friday on Sandeman Street.

The offence was committed just 12 hours after he was released from prison. Solicitor Mike Short told Dundee Sheriff Court his client has “given up on life” – but said he is determined to find McTaggart, 41, the motivation to rid him of his drug problem.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence for social work reports until March 11. McTaggart was remanded.