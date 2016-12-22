A sweetie thief who was previously caught in possession of Class A drugs had sentence deferred.

Andrew Brady, 36, of Baxter Street, admitted that on December 15 last year, at an address in Lochee Road, he had diamorphine in his possession.

He also admitted that on March 15 this year, at Tesco Metro in the Murraygate, he stole a quantity of confectionery with a value of £35.09, with the offence carried out while on bail.

A not guilty plea to a further charge of possessing diazepam, a Class C drug, on December 15 was accepted by the procurator fiscal.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Simon Collins until March 8 for Brady to be of good behaviour.