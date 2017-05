Darryl Davidson, 37, of Balunie Drive, was placed under supervision for one year at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Davidson admitted stealing a quantity of meat from Asda, Milton of Craigie, on January 20.

He also admitted stealing another quantity of meat from Aldi, Arbroath Road, on January 22.

The court heard the meat stolen from Asda was worth £149.79 and the meat stolen from Aldi was worth £175.66.