David Carty, 35, of Provost Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Carty admitted that while acting with another he stole a quantity of gift items and toys from the Card Factory, Murraygate, on January 17.

The court heard the value of the items was £98.69 and there was full recovery when police stopped and searched the pair later.

Sentence was deferred until May 19 for reports.