A 26-year-old man stole a quantity of alcohol from a Dundee supermarket.

Garry Donnan, of Honeygreen Road, had sentence deferred until October 17.

Donnan admitted stealing a quantity of alcohol from Tesco, Riverside Drive, on February 27.

Donnan’s sentence was deferred for good behaviour.

In a separate case, Gary Ferguson, 42, of Elders Court, had sentence deferred until May 9. Ferguson admitted stealing a quantity of groceries and home entertainment products from Asda, Myrekirk Road, on February 8.