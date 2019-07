Cal Breen, of Dundonald Street, had sentence deferred for spitting on a woman at a city centre pub.

On the day he was due to stand trial, Breen pleaded guilty to assaulting Gillian Malcolm by spitting on her head at the Balcony Bar on Ward Road on February 10.

A not guilty plea was accepted to a charge of shouting, swearing and making threats.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on the 26-year-old until August 22 for reports.