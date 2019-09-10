Man admits shouting and swearing in Dundee letting agent office

A man who flew into a rage in a city letting agents has been given a chance to behave himself.

Garry McKenzie, of Charleston Drive, admitted shouting and swearing at SGL Property Ltd, Bell Street, on October 4 last year after a row over housing benefit.

McKenzie demanded staff “get the ******* manager” to resolve a housing benefit issue.

Fiscal depute Jenna Grattan said: “Police were contacted and witnesses advised there were young women there and that the accused was scaring them. The accused replied ‘my problem was in he has ****** me over.’ ”

Solicitor Ian Houston said he had written several letters to the firm on the 56-year-old’s behalf about the issue.

McKenzie, who has multiple convictions for “skip-raking” thefts, had sentence deferred for three months.

Sheriff George Way said: “Good behaviour includes not raking skips.”