Norman Burns, of Ballindean Terrace, has admitted seriously injuring a motorcyclist.

Burns pleaded guilty by letter to driving his car carelessly on Longtown Road on December 28 last year by failing to keep a lookout before moving off and driving into a motorcycle being ridden by Graham Thomson.

The 61-year-old then collided with the bike, causing Mr Thomson to be thrown from it, seriously injuring him.

Burns, who did not appear in court, had his sentence deferred until April 12.