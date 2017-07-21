A man has admitted murdering his brother and attempting to murder his brother’s girlfriend in a New Year’s Day house fire.

Blair Logan poured petrol on his younger brother Cameron, 23, and the bed he was sharing with Rebecca Williams, 24, a broadcast journalist with Global Radio, as they slept at their family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of January 1 this year.

Ms Williams, originally from Wormit, Fife, was rescued from the fire and treated in hospital, while Logan’s parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Logan, 27, pleaded guilty to a charge of murder and attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

He had been arrested two weeks after the fire amid a major Police Scotland investigation.

The family dog, Gomez, was also killed in the fire.

Logan was said to have had a “hostile relationship” with his brother andsearches of his computer found he had researched burn injuries.

He was also charged with endangering the lives of his parents David and Catherine in the fire.

Both parents were in the court room in Glasgow, along with Ms Williams, as the guilty plea was made in front of judge Lady Scott.

After his arrest, Logan told police: “I didn’t want to kill him.”

Advocate Depute Alex Prentice said the accused admitted pouring petrol “with the intention of maiming or crippling” his brother.

The attack was said to be in retaliation for a recent incident at the house when his brother had punched him.

Logan told detectives he took the petrol from a church garage a month and a half before the fire and stored it in his bedroom.

Defence lawyer Shelagh McCall QC said Logan showed “wicked recklessness” butdid not intend to kill his brother.

He was said to have “felt physically sick at the whole thing”.

Logan has been subject to two psychiatric reports which concluded there was not sufficient evidence for a plea of diminished responsibility.

Ms McCall said there were “unusual traits” in Logan’s personality and that he had a lack of understanding of the impact of his actions on other people.

Lady Scott asked for a social worker report and set a sentencing date for August 11 at the High Court in Livingston.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams said: “Today marks the end of an unusual and complex investigation which has left a family utterly devastated as a result of Blair Logan’s actions.

“A mother and father have lost both of their sons and a young woman has lost her partner, in a truly incomprehensible and tragic set of circumstances.

“This investigation involved a team of specialist officers that worked around the clock to piece together the events that led up to the fire being started on New Year’s morning, resulting in the death of Cameron Logan.

“This was undoubtedly a very distressful crime which took place right in the heart of Milngavie and the support of the local community, as well as the information provided by members of the public who were in the surrounding area that morning, were absolutely vital in helping us trace the person responsible.”