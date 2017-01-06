Dundee man admits making offensive social media comments

David Lindsay, 32, of King Street, Broughty Ferry, had sentence deferred until January 11 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lindsay admitted driving a car without a full licence and without insurance at Church Street, Strathkinness, Fife, on August 20.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when requested to do so by a police officer at Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, on the same date.

Lindsay further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, at a property in Church Street, Strathkinness, Fife, on November 21 while on bail.

He committed his offence by repeatedly posting comments on Facebook in which he made abusive and offensive remarks to and about his former partner.