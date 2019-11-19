Man admits making homophobic remarks outside Dundee takeaway and challenging people to fight

Sentence has been deferred on a teenager who attacked a man outside a takeaway after making homophobic remarks.

Struan Cathro, of Hyndford Street, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Istanbul takeaway, Nethergate, on October 19.

The 19-year-old admitted making homophobic remarks and challenging people to fight.

Thereafter, Cathro repeatedly butted a man on the head which he accepted was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Following his guilty pleas, sentence was deferred until next month for reports.