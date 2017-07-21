Christopher Bowman, 32, of Balunie Avenue, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bowman admitted possessing a Stanley knife without lawful authority or reasonable excuse in Arbroath Road on February 18.

The court heard police had reason to stop Bowman at around 8.40pm on the night in question.

A check was carried out on the Police National Computer and officers asked if they could carry out a search on Bowman.

He informed officers that he was in possession of a Stanley locking knife that he uses for his work.

Bowman pleaded guilty to the offence in court.

Presiding Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Bowman until August 16 to gather a criminal justice social work report.