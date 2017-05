A man has admitted having indecent images on his home computer.

John Spink, 45, of Cairnie Street, Arbroath, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Spink admitted having indecent images of children between April 6 2015 and January 3 last year, and having images involving animals between August 4 2015 and February 17 last year, both at his home address.

Sentence was deferred until May 15 for reports.