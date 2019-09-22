Man admits headbutting reveller outside Dundee nightclub in row over jacket

A thug admitted headbutting a pub-goer after an argument over a jacket.

Christopher Walker, of Tulloch Court, pleaded guilty to butting the man on September 12 at Klozet on Seagate.

It was revealed Walker was refused alcohol after 9pm and tried to leave the premises while grabbing the jacket.

An argument then began between Walker and his victim with Walker then butting the man. He was later traced by police at the nearby Market Bar and in response to caution and charge,

Walker said: “I don’t give a ****.”

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said the 32-year-old didn’t recall much about the incident.

Before releasing him on bail and deferring sentence until next month, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “You have a record but short custodial sentences do not seem to have helped.”

Walker was banned from entering Klozet meantime.