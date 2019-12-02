Man admits frenzied attack on partner in Dundee street and having crack cocaine

A thug who carried out a frenzied attack on his partner has avoided a prison sentence.

Brian Laidlaw, 37, sat on top of the woman before punching her repeatedly on Provost Road, the street where he lives, in the early hours of the morning on July 11.

The woman had met friends in the street while walking her dog before later accusing Laidlaw of being unfaithful.

An irate Laidlaw then proceeded to attack the woman in the middle of the street.

Laidlaw pleaded guilty to attacking the woman as well as being found with 0.5g of crack cocaine.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered him to perform 135 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.