Man admits Dundee bank raid and stealing meat from supermarket

A man has appeared in court to admit stealing fake notes from a bank.

Ryan Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, pleaded guilty to stealing imitation notes from the Royal Bank of Scotland on High Street last Wednesday.

In addition, Mitchell also admitted stealing meat from Lidl on South Ward Road on April 22.

Appearing from custody, the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to both charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mitchell appeared without legal representation but his guilty pleas were accepted by Sheriff Keith O’Mahony.

Sentence was deferred on Mitchell for social work reports until later this month. He was granted bail.