Man admits driving at excessive speed in Dundee

Bradley Forsyth, 25, of Haddington Gardens, had sentence deferred until January 31.

Forsyth admitted driving without due care and attention at Kingsway West and Couper Angus Road on May 2.

He committed the offence by driving at excessive speed for the conditions of the road, failing to maintain control of the car, striking a kerb, colliding with a barrier and causing damage to it.

He also admitted driving without insurance at the same locations and on the same date and he admitted a charge of failing to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 12.