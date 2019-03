A man has admitted breaching a sheriff’s order preventing him from shouting in his flat.

Gerrard Kelly, 41, of Tweed Crescent, was placed on bail with conditions not to shout in his home. But police arrested him on Saturday night after he admitted to shouting for an hour.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Kelly has been struggling with a number of mental health difficulties.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Derek Reekie until April 23.