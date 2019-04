Liam Gorrie, 25, is awaiting sentence for breaching his bail conditions.

He admitted breaching the conditions by being in Dundee between March 24-26.

Gorrie, of Scott Street, Perth, was granted bail just three days earlier when the special conditions were imposed.

Appearing from custody, Gorrie pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Gorrie until May 9 and remanded him in custody.