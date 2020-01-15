Man admits attack on police at Dundee’s Grosvenor Casino during New Year’s Day incident

A man has admitted assaulting multiple police officers on New Year’s Day.

John Scott pleaded guilty to assaulting Alexander Carr and Andrew Will of Police Scotland in the course of their duty by knocking them to the ground at the Grosvenor Casino, West Marketgait, on January 1.

Scott, of Mossgiel Place, also admitted obstructing officers Veronica Bissett and Mark Hogg by repeatedly struggling with them and attempting to remove a set of handcuffs at West Marketgait.

The 22-year-old appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty.

Scott’s defence solicitor David Duncan told the court: “He had not been taking his medication and was self-medicating.”

Sheriff Rafferty adjourned sentencing until the end of this month.