Man admits assaulting two children during row with ex-partner, which saw him struck with Chinese takeaway

A thug attacked two children during a blazing row with his ex-partner that saw him struck with a Chinese takeaway.

Stephen Ingram barged past a delivery driver and into the woman’s home in November 2018.

The 35-year-old then became embroiled in a heated argument with the woman before assaulting the two children.

Reports have now been ordered on Ingram after he pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told that Ingram has previous convictions for offences against the same woman.

It was revealed that the row erupted after the woman heard that Ingram had been speaking to another ex-partner at a wedding.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The doorbell sounded and the complainer saw the delivery driver standing on the doorstep and the accused was a few steps behind.

Push made child strike doorhandle

“The accused pushed his way in and entered the kitchen. He pushed a child against a bathroom door, which caused the child to strike the handle.

“The complainer was shouting at the accused to leave.

“The other child overheard the argument and tried to enter the kitchen but the accused held the child by the neck and pushed the child against a wall.”

Ingram was later arrested, with a sheriff being told that one of the children was left with a marking on their shoulder.

In February last year, Ingram was caught breaching his bail conditions after falling asleep inside the woman’s home.

The pair had an argument and the woman contacted police but hung up the call.

Seized child by the neck

Both Ingram and the woman could be heard shouting.

Officers quickly attended and found Ingram, of Grangehill Drive, Monifieth, inside.

Ingram pleaded guilty to assaulting the first child by seizing their neck and pushing them before pushing another on the body and causing them to strike a door on November 13 2018.

He acted aggressively and shouted at the woman at the same address on February 9 last year and breached his bail conditions by entering the street, being in the woman’s company as well as breaching a curfew.

Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said Ingram regretted involving the children in the argument with his ex-partner.

‘Blazing argument’

“This argument got out of hand,” Mr Parker-Smith said.

“She had just taken delivery of a Chinese carryout. She struck him on the head with this causing it to be spilled.

“There was a blazing argument and he pushed the child which resulted in a minor injury.

“He very much regrets the incident affecting the children as it did.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Ingram, who appeared as a prisoner from HMP Perth, until February for social work reports to be prepared.

He was released on bail.

To better understand how our court reporting works, visit our online guide.