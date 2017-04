A 45-year-old man pulled his partner’s arm and injured her in a Dundee street.

Paul Walls, of Artillery Lane, had sentence deferred at the city’s sheriff court.

Walls admitted assaulting his partner Sally Proctor by seizing hold of her by the arm and pulling her, to her injury, in Strathmartine Road on April 21 last year.

Sentence was deferred until October 18 for good behaviour.