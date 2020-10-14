Man admits assaulting female Dundee police officer and struggling with her colleague

Reports have been ordered for a man who attacked a police officer at his home address.

Michael Ragan also admitted shouting and swearing at officers during the incident on Birchwood Place on May 21.

The 47-year-old pled guilty to the offences by letter at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ragan admitted assaulting PC Natalia Iwanow by kicking her on the body.

He also struggled with PC Iwanow and her colleague, PC Hannah Sproat.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Ragan until December for a social work report to be prepared.