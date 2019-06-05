Man admits assault, breach of the peace and drugs charges in Dundee

Christopher Tennant, 39, of Soapwork Lane, had sentence deferred on assault, breach of the peace and drugs charges.

He admitted that on October 19 last year at Coutties Wynd, he seized Richard Johnston’s hand, pulled back his fingers and punched him on the head.

Tennant further admitted that on the same date in Coutties Wynd and on Nethergate, he repeatedly made threats of violence.

On May 29 at Park Place, he possessed cannabis resin, while on bail.

After pleading guilty, sentence was deferred until June 19 and he was granted bail.