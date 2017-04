Daniel Cahill, 27, of Lochee Road, had sentence deferred until May 17 at the city’s sheriff court.

Cahill admitted abusive behaviour at Mitchell Street Centre by shouting and swearing at Jillian Lafferty and Michael McRitchie, employees there, and challenging Mr McRitchie to a fight on November 25 last year.

He further admitted abusive behaviour by shouting, swearing and demanding entry to a property occupied by Moira Cameron at Polepark Road on the same date.