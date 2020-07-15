Man punched female officer at Dundee police station after arrest for abusing his partner

Sentence has been deferred on a man who abused his partner before punching a police officer.

Alexander Cant, 43, pleaded guilty to behaving abusively during the incident on Fullarton Street and while en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

He admitted he acted aggressively, refused to leave a house, shouted, swore and called his partner derogatory names.

While at police headquarters, Cant, of Clepington Road, punched PC Jill Gilchrist on the head.

Cant admitted the offences during his appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until September for social work reports before releasing Cant on bail.