A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing a woman inside a Dundee wallpaper shop.

Gordon Ayre is alleged to have assaulted a woman to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of her life at the Select Wallpaper store in Dundee’s West Pitkerro Industrial Estate on August 2.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to face a single charge on petition.

During a brief private hearing he made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

Ayre was remanded in custody meantime and is due back in court later this week for a further hearing.