Man accused of urinating on partner and hitting child in the head with a chair

A man is to go on trial accused of assaulting his partner, urinating on her and hitting a child in the head with a chair.

Steven Brown, 35, of Leith Walk, faces seven charges at his trial at Dundee Sheriff Court on October 29.

He is alleged to have assaulted his partner on several occasions between August 2016 and April this year, threatening to post intimate images of her on social media and twice snapping her mobile phone.

Brown is also accused earlier this year of striking a child on the head with furniture and holding the child over stairs, and urinating on his partner’s head and body.

Sheriff Alastair Brown set an intermediate diet for October 10 and bailed Brown until then.