Man accused of TV assault and rape bid at Dundee property

A man accused of striking a woman with a television set with intent to rape her afterwards has been remanded in custody.

Bruce Burry is accused of carrying out the attack at an address in the city on July 16.

He also faces a separate allegation of assaulting another woman during the same incident.

The 37-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition alleging two charges.

It is alleged that Burry, of no fixed abode, assaulted a woman at the address by striking her on the body.

Court papers allege that Burry punched a second woman on the head before taking hold of her body.

Thereafter, Burry allegedly threw the woman against furniture and threw a television at her, which struck her on the body.

Burry is alleged to have pushed the woman on a bed and held her down before removing her lower clothing.

He is alleged to have attempted to carry out a sex act. Prosecutors allege that the assault was with the intent of raping the woman.

Burry made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared before Sheriff Tom Hughes during the brief hearing in private.

No motion for bail was made on Burry’s behalf by defence solicitor Theo Finlay.

Sheriff Hughes continued the case for further examination before remanding Burry in custody.