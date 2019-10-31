Man accused of trying to run down another before colliding with a car occupied by two children on Kingsway East

A 30-year-old man is accused of trying to run down another man before colliding with a car occupied by two children.

Brian Borland denies driving a car at Aaron Bell on Kingsway East on July 10, causing him to jump to avoid being hit.

It is alleged that Borland, a prisoner at HMP Perth, then struck a car which was occupied by two children, causing damage to both vehicles.

Prosecutors allege that Borland endangered the lives of the children and intended to injure Mr Bell.

After not guilty pleas were tendered on Borland’s behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court, a trial was fixed for December 9.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.