John Kane, 46, will stand trial accused of trying to break into a city property.

It is alleged that on October 2 last year, Kane tried to force open a wooden door and window at an address on East Haddon Road by using a metal implement.

Kane, of Baledgarno, Inchture, denies trying to force open a wooden garden shed door at the same address.

He pleaded not guilty and Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for October 28.