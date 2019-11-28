Man accused of trying to bite Ninewells Hospital staff

A man allegedly tried to bite members of staff at Ninewells Hospital.

Robert Barbour, of Polepark Road, denies shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making homophobic remarks and violent threats at the accident and emergency department last Wednesday.

Barbour allegedly assaulted a female nurse by seizing her body and pulling her. He then allegedly tried to bite a speciality registrar on the body before trying to bite another man and spitting at him.

The 45-year-old also denies spitting at a police officer while at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Barbour will stand trial in March after pleading not guilty to the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.