Man accused of trying to attack Dundee policewoman with sharp piece of plastic

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of trying to attack a police officer with a sharp piece of plastic.

Scott Forrest denies carrying out the assault at Maryfield Police Office on December 28.

It is alleged that Forrest assaulted PC Nicola Grant by pushing her on the body, causing her to strike a wall and fall to the ground.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Thereafter, the 31-year-old allegedly tried to strike her with a piece of sharp plastic before seizing and pulling her hair. He is also charged with struggling with PC Grant and PC Dyllan Croll.

Forrest, of Lambeth, London, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for May.