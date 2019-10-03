Man accused of throwing household furnishings at woman in Dundee incident

Rodney Harris, 57, will stand trial later this year accused of assault.

Harris is alleged to have pushed a woman and caused her to fall on Dornoch Place on July 12.

He is then accused of punching her repeatedly on the body as well as allegedly throwing household furnishings during the same incident.

Harris, of Hemel Hempstead, London, maintained his pleas of not guilty.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a new trial for December 5.