Man accused of threatening to stab Dundee shop worker with hypodermic needle

A man has appeared in court charged with threatening to stab a supermarket employee with hypodermic needles.

William Young, of Gullane Place, is also accused of a series of thefts from shops in Dundee.

He is alleged to have stolen deodorant from Home Bargains, Milton of Craigie, on February 5.

Five days later, Young allegedly went to B&M, Milton of Craigie, and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and threatening to stab Jennifer Orr.

On February 17, Young allegedly stole razor blades from Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road.

Prosecutors allege that the following day at B&M, Milton of Craigie, Young stole air fresheners. He then allegedly made violent threats and brandished two uncapped hypodermic needles at Isaac Burns before threatening to stab him.

A fifth charge alleges that Young stole three bottles of gin and three bottles of whisky from Marks & Spencer, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, on February 19.

No plea or declaration was made when Young appeared in private before Sheriff John Rafferty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.