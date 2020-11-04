Man accused of threatening to rape two police officers’ wives and policewoman’s children

A man allegedly threatened to rape a police officer’s children before trying to spit at other officers while claiming to have Covid-19.

Darren Rachwal, 28, allegedly struggled with police before making the threats at the car park of Tesco Kingsway on November 1.

It is alleged that Rachwal acted with Graham Lyons, 43, by loitering outside properties with the intent of committing theft prior to the incident.

The pair were allegedly found outside two addresses on Sherbrook Crescent and one address on Charlotte Close before police traced them at the supermarket.

© Kris Miller

Rachwal is then alleged to have shouted, swore and repeatedly flailed his arms and tried to break free from PCs Craig Hynds and Daniel Stirling. He allegedly threatened to murder the men as well as making other threats of “extreme” violence.

Prosecutors allege that Rachwal threatened to rape the children of a female police officer. Thereafter, he allegedly threatened to rape the wives of the two male officers.

While at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Rachwal, no fixed abode, attempted to spit at officers while claiming to have Covid-19. He is also alleged to have coughed in their direction.

Rachwal made no plea when the case called on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for further examination and remanded Rachwal in custody. Lyons, of Craigmore Street, made no plea and was released on bail after having his case continued for further examination.