A man has been charged with threatening to rape and slash members of staff at Ninewells Hospital.

Brian Cureton, 45, is also accused of throwing a hand-held games console at staff member Beverly Stewart in a ward on December 17 last year.

Cureton, of Montrose Street, Brechin, is charged with shouting, swearing and threatening to rape and slash staff, as well as throwing items.

His case was continued without plea until August 16.