Mirwas Yosuf, 40, has been banned from entering Dundee while he awaits trial for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-partner.

He allegedly shouted, swore and made violent threats towards the woman at the car park of Ancrum Road Primary School on June 26.

Yosuf, of Edinburgh, was bailed with conditions not to enter Dundee unless for appointments and court appearances.

A trial was fixed for November 14 with a pre-trial hearing on October 29.