A sheriff has fixed a trial date for a man who denies threatening to burn down people’s homes.

Kenneth Ramage is also accused of shouting, swearing and threatening others with violence during the alleged incident on St Nicholas Place on January 6.

The 39-year-old, of St Kilda Road, pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for November 21 by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for October 31.